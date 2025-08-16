Flashback: Kahleah Copper Wins Finals MVP, First Championship
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players. She joined the team last season, and she started her stint with a bang.
Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She got a chance to play alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner before both players left for different reasons. In Taurasi's case, she retired. When it comes to Griner, she signed with the Atlanta Dream during the offseason.
There is a new trio in Phoenix, as Copper is now playing alongside Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. The trio is doing well, and they are putting their team in a position to win another championship.
Before joining the Mercury, Copper played for the Chicago Sky. She joined them in 2017 after they sent Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics.
Copper's role began to grow, and in 2021, she helped the Sky make history. She led them to their first championship.
The Sky had an amazing playoff journey. They finished the regular season with a record of 16-16. They were sixth in the league, so they did not get a bye like the Connecticut Sun or the Las Vegas Aces that year.
Chicago started the playoffs with a win over the Dallas Wings. They beat them 81-64 in a game where Copper had 23 points. The Sky moved on to the next round, and they defeated the Minnesota Lynx 89-76. Chicago had a tough task on their hands, as they faced the Sun. Despite Connecticut being the top team in the league that year, the Sky pulled off an upset and won the series 3-1. Then, it was time for the big stage.
Sky make history, win first championship
Chicago defeated the Mercury 3-1 to win it all. The Sky won the first game of the series, then the Mercury picked up an overtime win in Game 2. The series was tied 1-1 as the Sky were preparing to play on their home court. Chicago won the next two games, and they sent the Mercury home.
The Sky won, and they did it with the help of Copper. Copper averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in that series. Chicago took care of business in the series, and their scoring guard received a high honor.
Copper spent two more years with the Sky before heading to Phoenix.
