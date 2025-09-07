Kahleah Copper Shines Despite Mercury's Loss
The Phoenix Mercury's winning streak has come to an end. After winning six games in a row, the Connecticut Sun snapped their streak. The Sun beat them 87-84, and they picked up their 11th win of the season.
Phoenix was on the road for this game, and after losing, they are now 12-9 in away games. They will look to put this loss behind them, as they prepare for two games against Western Conference teams.
In their loss to the Sun, there were some solid performances. However, the one that stood out was from Kahleah Copper. Copper led the team with 18 points despite not having the best shooting performance, as she shot around 36 percent, and when it came to 3-point shooting, she had 22.2 percent. Copper led the Mercury in points in a somewhat quiet day.
Copper leads Mercury to another season series win
Copper was one of four players that scored in double figures, as Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double. She had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Sami Whitcomb had 13 points off the bench, then Satou Sabally had 11 points and six rebounds.
Connecticut avoided the sweep with their win, but before that, the Mercury had a 2-0 lead. Copper had 13 points in their 83-75 win in the first meeting. Then, she had 15 points in the second game.
The Mercury continue to win their season series, as they picked up wins over teams such as the Golden State Valkyries, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. They also swept the Washington Mystics before losing to the Sun.
Throughout the season, Copper has been one of the Mercury's go-to players, and she delivers. She is the team's leading scorer at times, and when the playoffs begin, she will be a player they can depend on when it comes to offense. She did well despite the loss to the Sun, and her teammates did their share as well.
Phoenix will face the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings in their last two games of the regular season, and chances are, Copper plays a big role in those games. As the Sun showed, anything can happen and every team should be taken seriously. Copper and the Mercury are aware of that, and they want to build some momentum before their playoff run.
Things are just getting started for Copper and the Mercury, and as times goes on, she will have even better games.
