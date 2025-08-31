Kahleah Copper Gets Hot, Mercury Take Down Last Season's Champs
The Phoenix Mercury's winning streak continues, as they have won their fourth game in a row. They took on the New York Liberty, a team that won their first championship last season.
New York is one of the top teams in the league this season, but when it comes to winning another championship, they have competition. The Mercury is one of the teams that come to mind, and they proved it with their 80-63 win over the Liberty.
Phoenix played well in that game, and there were multiple players who helped them get the win. However, the one that stood out the most was Kahleah Copper.
Copper led the team in scoring with 22 points. She made five 3-pointers, and one of those shots helped spark a 15-1 run. The Mercury shot 44 percent from deep, and multiple players knocked down at least one.
Satou Sabally made three 3-pointers, and she finished with 14 points. Kathryn Westbeld made two 3-pointers, including one right before Copper's shot that started their big run. Monique Akoa Makani and DeWanna Bonner knocked down shots, and Bonner's long-range shot gave the Mercury an 11-point lead towards the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Mercury shine on their home floor
The Mercury are exceptional on their home floor, and their strong game against the Liberty was one of many examples. Their stars had nice games, and one performance that may fly under the radar came from Natasha Mack.
After having a double-double in the game against the Chicago Sky, Mack almost had another. She had 10 rebounds in this game, and she was two points away from her second double-double. She also had four blocks, and like the Sky, the Liberty faced the wrath of Mack's lockdown defense.
New York has struggled on the road this season, as they now have a record of 8-11 in away games. Copper and the Mercury took advantage of that, and it led to another great win.
Copper showed up in this game, and in the game before that, she did the same thing. The Mercury guard is having a nice run, and when she is at her best, Phoenix is a tough team to stop. She stood out in this game, and come Tuesday, she may have another big performance.
