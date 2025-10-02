How The Mercury's 2024 Season Prepared Them For This Year
The Phoenix Mercury have had a great year, and now, they are closer to winning it all. They are in the WNBA Finals, and they will take on the Las Vegas Aces.
This is the first time that the Mercury have made it this far since 2021. They had a nice playoff run, but in the end, they lost to the Chicago Sky.
Despite this being the first time they have reached the Finals since then, they have still been tied to the playoffs. They made it in 2022, but they lost to the Aces in the first round. The 2023 season was a difficult year for them, and they missed the playoffs after finishing the season with a record of 9-31.
Mercury return to the playoffs
Phoenix was back in the playoffs, as they finished the season with a record of 19-21. They faced the Minnesota Lynx in the first round, and Minnesota swept them. Although they had an early exit, their performance in the regular season showed that they were headed in the right direction. They were only two games below .500, and it was a big jump for their challenging season.
The Mercury were led by their trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper. Phoenix acquired Copper in a deal with the Sky, as they moved Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner to get her. She had the best season of her career that season, as she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Taurasi averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. That was her last season, as she retired during the offseason. Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks.
As a team, the Mercury averaged 81.5 points. They were seventh in that area, and teams like the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty were ahead of them. Phoenix was also seventh in field goal percentage. They shot 43.9 percent, and once again, teams like the Aces and Liberty were ahead of them.
The Mercury did well in other areas, as they were third in blocks that year. They averaged 4.7 blocks, as having a player like Griner helped them excel in that area.
Phoenix had a solid year, and with it being their first year under Nate Tibbetts, it showed that the team would be turning things around. Tibbetts took over, and right away, the team started to play better. Now, his team is in the WNBA Finals.
Last season was a glimpse of what the Mercury are capable of, and despite losing players like Taurasi and Griner, they regrouped and went on to have a successful season
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's past seasons when you click right here!