Why Phoenix's Kahleah Copper Was Key Against Minnesota
The Phoenix Mercury are going to the WNBA Finals, and their stars played a big role in the team getting to this point. Phoenix's stars were phenomenal against the Minnesota Lynx, which was important as the Lynx were a tough competitor.
Minnesota made the Finals last year, and they finished the regular season with the best record in the league. The Lynx had a shot at winning it all and bringing home the franchise's fifth title. However, the Mercury had other plans.
Phoenix's stars shined in this series, and now, one of them is close to winning her second championship.
Kahleah Copper won a championship back in 2021, when the Chicago Sky beat the Mercury. Copper had a good playoff run that year, and she averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals.
Chicago faced the Dallas Wings, the Lynx and the Connecticut Sun before facing the Mercury. Then, Copper helped her team win it all.
This time around, she is with the Mercury, and she had a strong series to help them get to the Finals.
Copper starts off strong
In the first game against Minnesota, Copper had 22 points, two rebounds and an assist. The Mercury lost that game, as the Lynx beat them 82-69. Copper had a quieter game after that, as she had eight points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. Despite her quiet night, the Mercury beat the Lynx in overtime.
Phoenix's scoring guard bounced back in the next game, as she had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. That game was huge for Phoenix, as they not only took the lead in the series, their trio put on a show. Satou Sabally had 23 points and four rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.
Then, in the final game of that series, Copper had 13 points and four rebounds.
Overall, Copper averaged 16 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She contributed on the offensive end, and in the next round, the Mercury will need all of the scoring they can get. That is where Copper comes in, and as someone who has a championship, she can show up and deliver in big moments.
Copper and the Mercury are on the verge of making history, and if "KFC" is at her best, Phoenix will be tough to stop.
