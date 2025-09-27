How The Mercury's Trio Helped Them Take The Lead
The Phoenix Mercury have taken the lead in their series against the Minnesota Lynx. They beat them 84-76 in what was their first game in PHX Arena this series.
Phoenix lost the first game of the series, but they bounced back with an overtime win in Game 2. They beat the Lynx 89-83 in that game, and Satou Sabally was the star. Sabally had 24 points in that game, and she had 11 of those points in the fourth quarter.
This time around, Sabally was the team's leading scorer once again, and she had 23 points. She also had four rebounds in the process. The "Unicorn" had a tremendous game, and she was not the only one. Her fellow stars did their part as well.
Alyssa Thomas finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks. This was an incredible game from her, and like so many other games this season, she was near a triple-double. In fact, one can argue she nearly had a quadruple-double due to how many steals she had. If she had done that, she would have join NBA legends like David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon.
The Mercury's new stars played well, and their teammate, Kahleah Copper, was key as well. Copper finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Phoenix's trio could not be stopped in this game, and this performance showed how dangerous the Mercury can be. Their offense was on point, and as great as the Lynx are on the defensive end, the Mercury were hot and pulled off an important win.
The Mercury's triple threat
With the way the Mercury trio played, it was hard to determine which player stood out the most. So, the honor goes to Sabally, Thomas and Copper. Phoenix is in good shape, and if they play like they did in this game, they are headed to the WNBA Finals. If they lose the next game, they have another shot at reaching the last round, but they have to do it in Minnesota.
The Mercury trio is on a mission, and their performance in this game showed what they can do when they are at their best.
The series continues, and Phoenix's trio is in control.
