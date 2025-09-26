Why Sabally And Thomas Are Playing At A High Level
It has been an exciting year in the WNBA, and the playoffs are proof. This year's playoffs has been competitive, and all of the remaining teams have a legitimate shot at winning a championship.
The stars are out this year, as players like Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Mitchell are having great games in their teams' playoff runs. Then, in the first round, there were players like Allisha Gray, Breanna Stewart and others were playing their games and were doing their best to ensure their team advances. However, things did not work out.
The Phoenix Mercury have stars of their own, as they have Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. Sabally and Thomas were acquired before the season, while Copper joined the team last year.
Sabally and Thomas have been on a tear during this time, and when it comes to playoff stats, both of them are featured on different lists. However, the duo's scoring will be examined this time around.
When it comes to points per game, Wilson holds the top spot. She averages 25.8 points as the Las Vegas Aces are battling the Indiana Fever. Right behind Wilson is Mitchell, who has played well in this year's playoffs and is keeping the Fever's run alive.
Then, Collier, her teammate, Kayla McBride, and Stewart finish out the top five. Out of all of the top five players, Stewart is the only one who is no longer in the playoffs.
Jackie Young of the Aces is sixth in this category, but Thomas is close behind. Young averages 17.8 points, while Thomas averages 17.2. Sabally is a few spots below Thomas, as she is 10th in scoring. She averages 16.2 points.
Mercury trio is shining in the playoffs
The Mercury have two players in the top 10, which serves as a reminder of how talented they are. Copper is not too far behind as well, as she is 15th in scoring. She is averaging 14.2 points.
Phoenix's stars are fighting for a championship, and their stats reflect that. They are showing up when their team needs them, and that is what elite players do. Sabally and Thomas are doing great things with their new team, and if they continue to play well, they may be on the verge of winning their first championship.
Please follow us on X to keep up with the Mercury and their playoff stats when you click right here!