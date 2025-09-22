Why Kahleah Copper's Scoring Will Help The Mercury Win
The Phoenix Mercury started their series against the Minnesota Lynx with a loss, as Minnesota beat them 82-69.
Minnesota is a tough team to beat on their home floor, as they went 20-2 in the regular season. They hosted the Mercury to kick off the series, and they showed why they are a dangerous team.
Phoenix reached this point by beating the New York Liberty 2-1 in the first round. They won the last two games after losing the first one on their home floor. The Mercury showed that they are a resilient team, and now they are facing a team that beat them three times in the regular season.
Game 1 did not go their way, but they had some solid performances from their top players. The player who stood out the most in this loss was Kahleah Copper.
Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she finished the game with 22 points. She also had two rebounds and an assist.
As far as other players, Alyssa Thomas finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sami Whitcomb had 11 points off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter also had three rebounds and two assists.
Then, Satou Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Despite the loss, the Mercury's trio played well. Whitcomb delivered off the bench, but overall, it was a quiet night from the reserves.
Copper's game was another reminder of what she is capable of, and that she can be the focal point on offense. This was not the best game from the Mercury, but their scoring guard still managed to make an impact on the offensive end.
Throughout the series, the Mercury will need Copper, and if she has consistent performances like this, they have a shot at winning.
Copper's consistency
Copper can score with the best of them. She can score in a variety of ways, and when she gets hot, she is hard to stop. It comes as no surprise that she was the Mercury's leading scorer, and one of the best things about her is that she is a consistent scorer. When there are times when she is not the team's leading scorer, she still contributes.
Phoenix will get a chance to redeem themselves in Game 2, and if they win, Copper will be involved.
