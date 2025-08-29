Kahleah Copper Stands Out, Gets Win On Her Birthday
The Phoenix Mercury have won their last three games, as they picked up a win over the Chicago Sky. They beat the Sky 83-79 in a game where Chicago put up a fight.
Chicago had multiple players in double figures, and Kia Nurse led with 17 points. However, the Mercury came away with the win, and one of their best scorers helped them secure the win.
Kahleah Copper stood out in this game, as she finished with 28 points, three rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist.
Copper was one of three players to score 10 or more points, as Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack had nice games of their own.
Thomas had 15 points, and she was a rebound shy of getting a double-double. Regardless, she had an all-around game that helped the Mercury take down the Sky. Mack had a double-double, as she finished the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Mack had a big night, as she had a career-high five blocks. Mack filled the stat sheet in this game, and she had three assists and two steals to complete her special night.
Copper shows out on her birthday
Phoenix picked up a win on a special day, as it was Copper's birthday. The 31-year-old guard has played with the Mercury since last season, and she continues to be one of their top players. She averages 16.0 points, which makes her the team's second-leading scorer. Satou Sabally, who knocked down two key free throws to help her team beat Chicago, is their leading scorer as she averages 16.7 points.
Copper and the Mercury have a day to rest, but they are right back in action as they take on the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat the Washington Mystics in their last outing, which gave them their second straight win. New York has dropped in standings due to factors like the Atlanta Dream turning things up and the Las Vegas Aces' ongoing winning streak.
New York is still a talented team, and the Mercury will need to be at their best to ensure they get the victory. This game could be a battle, but if Copper has another big game, the Mercury can keep their streak alive.
The Mercury played well in their last game, and Copper was undoubtedly the star.
Please follow us on X to see if Kahleah Copper stands out in the Mercury's next game when you click right here!