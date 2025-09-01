Mercury's Kahleah Copper Heats Up In Recent Stretch
The Phoenix Mercury have been on fire lately, as they have won their last five games. Everything clicking for them, and they are looking like a team that is gearing up for a deep playoff run.
This has been a good stretch for the Mercury, and players like Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas are crucial to their success.
Copper is known for her scoring ability, and her skills have been on display in the Mercury's last few games.
In their game against the Las Vegas Aces, Copper had six points. However, there were a few factors at play.
The Mercury struggled in this game overall, and Copper left the game during the third quarter. So, neither Copper nor her team were able to get things going.
Despite exiting the game the night before, Phoenix's scoring guard was in action in their game against the Golden State Valkyries. She finished the game with 12 points and she had three steals in the process.
Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in their next game, and in a balanced effort, Copper was the team's second-leading scorer. She had 18 points, as Satou Sabally led the team with 19 points.
The best gift of all
In their game against the Chicago Sky, Copper could not be stopped. She had 28 points, but she also had three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block. It was a big night for her, as she not only beat her old team, she helped her team win on her birthday. It was a great night for the 31-year-old guard, and the Mercury won their 24th game of the season.
After her big day, the Mercury faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty are one of the top teams in the league, and there may be a chance that Phoenix sees them in the playoffs. The Mercury beat the Liberty 80-63, and yet again, Copper was their leading scorer. She finished the game with 22 points.
When it comes to her last five games, Copper averaged 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Overall, she is averaging 16.3 points, three rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
Copper is a special player, and if the Mercury want to win a championship, they need will her at her best. The Mercury player has already won a championship, and she could be on the verge of another.
