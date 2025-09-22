How Mercury's Copper Helped Them Beat The Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury advanced to the next round by beating the defending champs. They beat the New York Liberty 2-1, and they did so by winning the last two games.
That series got off to a rocky start, as the Liberty picked up a road win over the Mercury in Game 1. However, Phoenix returned the favor and beat New York on the road. After that, the Mercury returned home, and their stars helped them close out the series.
Now, the Mercury will face the Minnesota Lynx, and they are in for a battle. The Lynx were the top team in the league during the regular season, and despite teams like the Las Vegas Aces or Atlanta Dream climbing their way towards the top, Minnesota held on.
With the series between Phoenix and Minnesota underway, it is a good time to look back at the New York series, and see how players performed. The first player up to bat is Kahleah Copper.
Copper was the team's leading scorer in Game 1, and she led the way with 15 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury shot nearly 33 percent and their 3-point shots were not falling either. The game went into overtime, but overall, it was not the kind of game the Mercury wanted to start off the series with.
In Game 2, Phoenix looked better, and Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas both had 15 points. Copper was not too far behind, as she had 14 points, two rebounds and a block.
Game 3 was a great effort from the Mercury, as Sabally had a double-double and Thomas had a triple-double. The stars knew what was at stake, and they stepped up when the team needed it most. Copper added to that, as she had 12 points, nine rebounds and a steal.
In this series, Copper averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. Her scoring was consistent, and it helped the Mercury stay afloat.
Next up, Minnesota
The Mercury have a big series ahead of them, and their offense may be the key to winning the series. This is where Copper and their other stars come into play. Phoenix is closer to winning a championship, and with a scorer like Copper, they are in a great place.
