How The Mercury Advanced, Defeated The Defending Champions
The Phoenix Mercury have won a playoff series, as they beat the New York Liberty 2-1. The Liberty won the championship last season, and with the Mercury beating them, there will officially be a new champion this year.
Phoenix started off the series with a loss on their home floor. New York beat Phoenix 76-69 in a game that went into overtime. In that game, Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer with 15 points. Behind her was Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.
Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Bonner had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. That was a lackluster game from the Mercury despite the game going into overtime. Satou Sabally had a rough night, and the Mercury had a hard time getting going offensively overall.
The Mercury lost in PHX Arena, and in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, they needed to get a road win and tie the series.
Down goes the champs
Phoenix did just that, as they beat New York 86-60. This time, Sabally and Thomas were the Mercury's leading scorers, as they both had 15 points. Sabally had seven rebounds and four assists in the process. Then, Thomas had seven assists and six rebounds.
Copper had 14 points, and as far as the Mercury's bench, Bonner had 14 points and eight rebounds, while their rookie Kathryn Westbeld had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury tied the series, and they headed back home with a chance to redeem themselves. That became a reality, as they beat the Liberty 79-73.
In that game, the Mercury's newest stars were on point. Sabally had a big game, and she had a double-double in that time. She had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas had a stellar performance, as she had her first triple-double of this year's playoffs. Like different times throughout the regular season, she had games where she came close to a triple-double.
For example, in the Mercury's last regular season meeting with the Liberty, Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. She had games like that all season, and of course, there were also times where she had triple-doubles. Thomas had one in the Mercury's most important playoff game (so far), and now, their journey continues.
The Mercury ran into some obstacles, but they fought through it. Now, they are gearing up for another competitive series, and if they win, they inch closer to a championship.
