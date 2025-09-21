How Mercury's New Stars Closed Out The Series
The Phoenix Mercury are headed to the next round, as they beat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series 2-1.
This was a great game from the Mercury, and they took down the team that won a championship last year. The Liberty fought their way through the playoffs in 2024, and they beat the Minnesota Lynx to win it all. Now, there will be a new champion.
Phoenix had a few standout performances, and a result, two players will be recognized for their efforts.
Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were on a mission in Game 3, and both of them had great performances that put their team over the top.
Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she had a double-double in the process. She had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Then, she had three assists, two steals and a block. She had an all-around game, and she showed why she is the "Unicorn."
The Mercury forward did not have the best performance, but that did not faze her. Sabally's team was in a must-win situation, and she delivered. She had a strong game, and now, the Mercury's playoff journey continues.
Thomas had a notable performance, as she finished the game with a triple-double. She had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. She also had two steals and a block. Thomas' triple-double was her fifth in her playoff years.
In 2022, Thomas had two postseason triple-doubles. Then, she had one in 2023 and another in 2024. Thomas is synonymous with triple-doubles now, and it was only a matter of time before she had one in this year's playoffs.
Sabally and Thomas were not the only ones who scored in double figures, as Sami Whitcomb had 13 points off the bench. Then, Kahleah Copper had 12 points and nine rebounds.
On to the next round
Phoenix's stars showed up in this game, and with Whitcomb providing some offense on the bench, the Mercury were bound to get the victory.
The Mercury made a big splash in the offseason by bringing in Sabally and Thomas, and bringing in those stars showed how serious the team was about competing this season. The move has paid off, and now, the Mercury's new stars are a step closer to winning a championship.
Both Sabally and Thomas played well, and if they play like that in the next series, the Mercury will be in great shape.
