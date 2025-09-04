Why The Mercury Will Sweep The Mystics
After beating the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, the Phoenix Mercury are back in action. This time, they will face another Eastern Conference team, as they face the Washington Mystics on the road.
Washington was having a solid year at one point, but now, they have lost their last seven games. In their last game, the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 81-78. Regardless of their losing streak, the future is bright for this team due to rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.
The Mystics are building something, and they should not be taken lightly. So, while the Mercury have a good shot at keeping their winning streak alive, they may need some of their top players to ensure that they get the win. Here are three players to keep an eye on in the Mercury's next game.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas has been great all season. She continues to have strong performances, and in the win over Indiana, she almost had another triple-double. She had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
The Western Conference Player of the Week has been consistent, and this game will be no exception. She has seven triple-doubles this season, and this matchup is an opportunity for her to have another. So, that is something to keep an eye on.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner had a strong game against the Fever. She finished the game with 19 points off the bench, and she also had four rebounds. The last time she played against the Fever, she led the team with 23 points.
Bonner helped the Mercury win their season series against the Fever, and she could play a role in them sweeping the Mystics. The Mercury veteran has had strong games off the bench since returning to Phoenix, and this game should be no exception.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally has had a good season, and she is averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. In the Mercury's last game, Sabally had 13 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Sabally is a player that can have a big night at any moment. She had 15 points against the Mystics in their last meeting, and chances are she wll have an ever better game. This may be a big win for the Mercury, and Sabally will play a role in the victory.
The Mercury's winning streak will likely continue, and after the beat the Mystics, they will face another Eastern Conference team in the Connecticut Sun.
Please follow us on X to see how Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Satou Sabally play against the Sun when you click right here!