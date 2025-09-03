How Mercury Maintained Spot On WNBA Power Rankings
The regular season is winding down, and teams are looking to finish their seasons on a good note. Some teams have already clinched a playoff berth, while others are still fighting for a spot. Luckily, the Phoenix Mercury have earned their spot, and in time, they will start what will hopefully be a deep playoff run.
With the season nearing its end, another WNBA Power Rankings has dropped, and this one discusses playoff berths.
It comes as no surprise that the Minnesota Lynx are still at the top, as they have been the best team in the league record-wise throughout the season. The Lynx were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, and they will give teams trouble as they look to reach the WNBA Finals once again.
The Las Vegas Aces came in second once again, as their winning streak remains intact. They face the Lynx later this week, and while that will be a challenge, the Aces will look to get their 13th win in a row.
Right behind the Aces is the Atlanta Dream. The Dream have played well throughout the year, and they look like a contender along with some of their peers. They were third in the last rankings, and they stayed their this time around. Atlanta gave Phoenix trouble this season, but if these teams happen to meet again, the Mercury may be ready.
Mercury hang onto their spot
Coming in at the No. 4 spot is the Mercury. They were also fourth in the previous rankings. The Mercury have picked up some nice wins as of late, as they beat teams like the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty.
Phoenix is on a mission, and like the teams ahead of them, they are a lock for the playoffs. Now, it is a matter of seeing how far they go. If their trio of Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally are at their best, and the reserves are having solid performances, the Mercury have a legitimate shot at winning.
As far as the rest of the rankings, the Liberty are behind the Mercury, the Golden State Valkyries moved up to sixth and the Seattle Storm dropped. These teams and a few others are fighting for a playoff spot.
The Mercury have been strong all year, and while their place in the standings and the WNBA's Power Rankings has dropped slightly, they are still a team to keep an eye on.
Please follow us on X to keep up with the latest Mercury news and results when you click right here!