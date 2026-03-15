Kathryn Westbeld Joins Past Players, Wears Historic Number
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies during the 2025 season, and she became the ninth player to wear No. 24 for them.
Westbeld is a part of Mercury history, and she is carving her own path. She is wearing a special number, and its origins date back to Phoenix's first season.
In 1997, two players wore the numbers at different times. Molly Tuter wore it, and she played three games with the Mercury. Mikiko Hagiwara wore it, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade. She started her career with the Sacramento Monarchs, and she played 14 games with them before coming to Phoenix.
Hagiwara had her career high in her time with Sacramento, as she had nine points against the Utah Starzz. She had some solid performances, and she and Tuter were both a part of the Mercury's origin stories.
After those two, Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil wore it, and she was Phoenix's second-round pick in 1999, and she played a season with the franchise. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She had a 23-point game against the Washington Mystics, and she helped the team pull off a close win. The Mercury had their second win of the season, and they were 2-3 as they tried to finish the season on a decent note.
Edwina Brown wore the number after Davis-Wrightsil, and she played for the Mercury in 2003. She started her career with the Detroit Shock, and she had her career high with them. She had 19 points in Detroit's win over the Charlotte Sting.
A few seasons later, Lisa Harrison wore the number, and that was when she returned to the team. She retired in 2004, but she came back for the 2005 season. Before that, she wore a different number, as that number was now tied to a Mercury star.
Harrison's best game happened in 2000, and she had 22 points against the Minnesota Lynx. She led the team to victory, as they beat the Lynx by 10.
Jennifer Derevjanik won No. 24, as she wore two numbers during her time with the Mercury. She was also one of the players who wore No. 34 for Phoenix. She had a career-high 13 points in her first season with the team, and she spent two more years in Phoenix.
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DeWanna Bonner wore the number after her, and she is the biggest name attached to it. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2009, and she played with them for 10 years. Bonner had her career high with the Connecticut Sun, and she had 41 points against the Las Vegas Aces. She returned to the Mercury last year, but she wore a different number.
After Bonner, Emma Cannon wore the number, and before Westbeld, she was the last player to do so. Cannon played for the Mercury in 2017 and 2022, but she had her career high with the Indiana Fever. She had 23 points against Phoenix.
The Mercury have found some skilled players, and many of them wore No. 24.
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