The Last Five: Kathryn Westbeld Contributes Off Bench
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, as she joined the team during the offseason on a training camp contract. Before that, she was an undrafted player who spent time playing internationally.
Westbeld joins the Mercury
The Mercury gave her a chance, and since then, she has contributed and like the Mercury's other rookies, she has made a name for herself. Westbeld has played in 30 games this season, and she has started in 24 of them.
When the Mercury were battling injuries, Westbeld was one of the consistent forces in the starting lineup. She played good minutes, and she helped the Mercury navigate that challenging time.
In the past few games, Westbeld has switched roles. She was a starter in the Mercury's road loss against the Atlanta Dream. The Dream beat the Mercury 95-72, and Westbeld had three points and two assists.
Phoenix tried something different in the next game, and Kalani Brown moved into the starting lineup while Westbeld came off the bench. Westbeld finished the game with a rebound and an assist. Phoenix won that game 83-67, and they ended their road trip on a positive note.
The Mercury returned home for their next game, and they picked up a nice win over the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 82-66, and the Mercury's stars delivered. Satou Sabally had 23 points, DeWanna Bonner had 18 points, Kahleah Copper had 15 and Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double. Natasha Mack was in the starting lineup this time around, and Westbeld came off the bench again. The Mercury rookie had a point and four rebounds.
After the win over Connecticut, Phoenix picked up a huge win over the Indiana Fever. They beat them 95-60, and Bonner led with 23 points. Mack was in the starting lineup once again, and Westbeld came off the bench. She had three points, two assists and a rebound in 20 minutes.
Phoenix faced Atlanta one last time, and the Dream defeated them and swept the series. Mack started in this game, and Westbeld came off the bench once more. The rookie had five points and a rebound.
Overall, Westbeld is averaging 5.8 points 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal. In the last five games, she averaged 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and an assist.
Westbeld can make an impact in different areas. She also knows what it takes to win. She helped her team win a championship in college, and if the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals, she could win her first at the professional level.
