Kelly Miller And Her Sister Go From Georgia To WNBA
In previous articles, the Sabally sisters and the Westbeld sisters were discussed. Satou Sabally became one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars during the offseason, and her younger sister, Nyara, is with the New York Liberty. So, both of their teams are in the playoffs, and their teams are going against each other in hopes of getting closer to a championship.
Kathryn Westbeld is one of the Mercury's rookies, and she had some good moments in the regular season. In a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Westbeld finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury rookie's younger sister, Maddy, plays for the Chicago Sky, and she played her share of minutes throughout the season.
Years before the Mercury had Sabally and Westbeld, they had Kelly Miller. Miller was a star in her college years, and she played for Georgia during that time. Her best season was her second season, as she averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals.
Miller sisters begin WNBA journeys
Miller was a two-time SEC Player of the Year, and she was on the All-SEC First Team all four years. After her successful college years, Miller was selected by the Charlotte Sting in the 2001 WNBA Draft. A few picks later, her twin sister, Coco, was drafted by the Washington Mystics.
Charlotte's rookie did not see much action with them, but the Sting traded her to the Indiana Fever. Her role and stats increased, and in her first year with the Fever, she ended up winning Most Improved Player.
After a few seasons with Indiana, the Fever traded her to the Mercury. She had her best season with them, as she averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal in 2006. The following year, Miller helped the Mercury win a championship, and she averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She spent one more year with Phoenix before they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. Then, she spent time with the Atlanta Dream, the Mystics and the Liberty.
As far as her sister, she was also a star in college, and her best season was also her second year. She averaged 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. She played with the Mystics from 2001 to 2008, and her best season was in 2003. Miller averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She also won Most Improved Player the year before.
The Mystics waived Miller in 2009, but she was picked up by the Dream. She spent three seasons with them, and in 2010, she played alongside her sister. Then, her final stop was the Los Angeles Sparks, and she played with them in 2012.
The Miller sisters had nice careers, and as far as Kelly, she played a role in the Mercury's first championship.
