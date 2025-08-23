Retro Mercury Player Profile: Kelly Miller
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury had acquired several players. They drafted their share of key players, but they have also acquired some of them in trades or during the free agency period.
Back in 2006, the Mercury acquired a player that was the second pick of the 2001 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Charlotte Sting, but she did not play many minutes for them. However, when she joined the Mercury, she played a role in one of their best years. That player is Kelly Miller.
Miller was a part of a draft class that featured players like Lauren Jackson, who was the first pick, Tamika Catchings, whose impressive career helped her get into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and Jackie Stiles, who was a star in college. Coco Miller, the Mercury guard's twin sister, was drafted by the Washington Mystics later in the round.
In her first year with the Sting, Miller averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds. She played for the Sting for two more seasons before she wa traded to the Indiana Fever.
Miller's role increased with the Fever, and in her first year with the team, she averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals. Her performance in this season led to her winning Most Improved Player.
The 5-foot-10 guard played in 34 games and started in all of them. This was different from her time in Charlotte, as she never started for them. Miller's second year with Indiana was also successful, and her stats were fairly close to her first season.
After her successful seasons with Indiana, the Mercury acquired her in 2006. They sent Anna DeForge to the Fever.
In her first year with the Mercury, Miller averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal. That was the best season of her career, and the following year, she and the Mercury did something special.
Miller becomes a champion
Phoenix won their first championship in 2007, and in that year, Miller averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. The Mercury won their championship by beating the Detroit Shock.
Miller spent another year with the Mercury before they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. She played a season with them before playing for the Atlanta Dream, the Mystics and the New York Liberty.
The Mercury made history in 2007, and Miller played a role in their success.
