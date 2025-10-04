Playoff History: Mercury And Aces Meet In Past Postseasons
The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces had their share of battles this season. The Aces won the season series after beating the Mercury three times. Most of those games were close, but with the exception of the first game, Las Vegas came out on top.
Now, these teams are facing each other in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury defeated the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to get to this point. For Las Vegas, they beat the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever to make it this far.
Both of these teams have years of playoff experience, and they have won championships in that time. The Mercury are one of the WNBA's original teams, and they reached the playoffs right away. They faced the New York Liberty in their first playoff run, and the Liberty beat them 59-41.
As far as the Aces, they were the Utar Starzz, then they became the San Antonio Silver Stars. Eventually, they moved to Las Vegas, and once that happened, they reached the playoffs in their second season.
The Aces faced some strong opponents in their first two playoff runs, and in 2021, they met the Mercury for the first time.
Phoenix had a nice playoff run, as they picked up close wins over the Liberty and the Storm. They met Las Vegas in a series,and the Mercury won 3-2.
Phoenix beats Las Vegas, reaches WNBA Finals
The Mercury made it to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1, and they won the franchise's first championship.
After that, the Mercury met the Aces in the 2022 playoffs. That time, Las Vegas beat Phoenix 2-0. The Aces beat them 79-63 in the first game, and 117-80 in the second.
The 2022 season was a challenging year for the Mercury, as they battled injuries and played without Brittney Griner. Las Vegas knocked them out in the first round, and after beating the Storm, they reached the WNBA Finals. The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to win their first championship.
Before this year's Finals, that was the last time the Mercury and the Aces met in the playoffs. Now, they have a competitive series ahead of them, as both teams look to add another championship to their legacy.
