Phoenix Mercury On SI

Playoff History: Mercury And Aces Meet In Past Postseasons

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas have history, and now, they are fighting for a championship.

Davion Moore

Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the first quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the first quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces had their share of battles this season. The Aces won the season series after beating the Mercury three times. Most of those games were close, but with the exception of the first game, Las Vegas came out on top.

Now, these teams are facing each other in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury defeated the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to get to this point. For Las Vegas, they beat the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever to make it this far.

Both of these teams have years of playoff experience, and they have won championships in that time. The Mercury are one of the WNBA's original teams, and they reached the playoffs right away. They faced the New York Liberty in their first playoff run, and the Liberty beat them 59-41.

As far as the Aces, they were the Utar Starzz, then they became the San Antonio Silver Stars. Eventually, they moved to Las Vegas, and once that happened, they reached the playoffs in their second season.

Phoenix Mercur
Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) fights for a rebound against Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5), left, and Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Aces faced some strong opponents in their first two playoff runs, and in 2021, they met the Mercury for the first time.

Phoenix had a nice playoff run, as they picked up close wins over the Liberty and the Storm. They met Las Vegas in a series,and the Mercury won 3-2.

Phoenix beats Las Vegas, reaches WNBA Finals

The Mercury made it to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1, and they won the franchise's first championship.

After that, the Mercury met the Aces in the 2022 playoffs. That time, Las Vegas beat Phoenix 2-0. The Aces beat them 79-63 in the first game, and 117-80 in the second.

Diana Tauras
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in bounds the ball against the Indiana Fever during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 2022 season was a challenging year for the Mercury, as they battled injuries and played without Brittney Griner. Las Vegas knocked them out in the first round, and after beating the Storm, they reached the WNBA Finals. The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to win their first championship.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Before this year's Finals, that was the last time the Mercury and the Aces met in the playoffs. Now, they have a competitive series ahead of them, as both teams look to add another championship to their legacy.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's history with the Aces when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.