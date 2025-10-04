How Mercury's Copper Stood Out In Game 1 Loss
The WNBA Finals are underway, and they started off with a bang. Both the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces came to play, and they gave fans something to be excited about.
It was a competitive game, and the Aces came out victorious, as they beat the Mercury 89-86. One thing that was happened in the Mercury's playoff journey is that they have lost the first game of every series.
The New York Liberty beat them in the first game, despite Phoenix being home for that game. The Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime. After that loss, the Mercury won the next two games, and they advanced to the next round. They faced the Minnesota Lynx, and once again, they lost the first game.
Minnesota beat them 82-69 in that first game, but Phoenix ended up winning the next three games, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals.
While Phoenix lost to Las Vegas, they still played well. They had some solid performances, and the player who stood out the most was Kahleah Copper.
Copper finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and an assist. She was the team's leading scorer, and she got going early. She had 19 points in the first half, and she showed that the Mercury are here and they are ready to win a championship. However, she had a quieter second half, and that impacted the Mercury's chances of winning.
Outside of Copper, the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds, and she looked comfortable in her Finals debut. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and eight rebounds.
On to the next one
This series will continue of Sunday, and it will be in Las Vegas. Copper and the Mercury have a chance to tie the series, then they can head home and potentially take the lead. If they want to tie things up, they will need strong performances from their trio, as well as others such as Akoa Makani and Bonner.
This will be a challenge for the Mercury, but if they play well, they can take down the Aces.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and see if Kahleah Copper has another big game when you click right here!