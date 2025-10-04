Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Copper Stood Out In Game 1 Loss

The WNBA Finals have started, and the Phoenix Mercury fell in the first game. Regardless, one of their stars got hot early.

Davion Moore

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The WNBA Finals are underway, and they started off with a bang. Both the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces came to play, and they gave fans something to be excited about.

It was a competitive game, and the Aces came out victorious, as they beat the Mercury 89-86. One thing that was happened in the Mercury's playoff journey is that they have lost the first game of every series.

The New York Liberty beat them in the first game, despite Phoenix being home for that game. The Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime. After that loss, the Mercury won the next two games, and they advanced to the next round. They faced the Minnesota Lynx, and once again, they lost the first game.

Minnesota beat them 82-69 in that first game, but Phoenix ended up winning the next three games, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals.

While Phoenix lost to Las Vegas, they still played well. They had some solid performances, and the player who stood out the most was Kahleah Copper.

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Copper finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and an assist. She was the team's leading scorer, and she got going early. She had 19 points in the first half, and she showed that the Mercury are here and they are ready to win a championship. However, she had a quieter second half, and that impacted the Mercury's chances of winning.

Outside of Copper, the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds, and she looked comfortable in her Finals debut. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and eight rebounds.

On to the next one

This series will continue of Sunday, and it will be in Las Vegas. Copper and the Mercury have a chance to tie the series, then they can head home and potentially take the lead. If they want to tie things up, they will need strong performances from their trio, as well as others such as Akoa Makani and Bonner.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after making a basket against the New York Liberty in the second half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a challenge for the Mercury, but if they play well, they can take down the Aces.

