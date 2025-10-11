Mercury Star Named to All-WNBA First Team
Alyssa Thomas has added yet anther entry to her long list of accolades this season. The MVP second runner-up was named to the All-WNBA first team today, per an official announcement by the league, after a dominant season in which she averaged 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a leaguel-leading 9.2 assists.
This announcement comes on the heels of Thomas, now the league's all-time leader in playoff assists, being named to the All-Defensive First Team due to her role in leading one of the best defenses in the W.
Thomas' Recognition
She is joined on the All-WNBA team by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, A'ja Wilson (the league MVP) of the Las Vegas Aces, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever. Of the 72 ballots, 71 had Thomas on the first team and one had her on the second team, leaving her just one vote short of joining Collier and Wilson as the only unanimous first-teamers.
Thomas was also named an All-Star and was fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Her versatility and ability to take control of games as both a scorer and a playmaker (and her record-setting triple-doubles) made her one of the defining players of the 2025 WNBA season, in addition to being one of the defining players of her era. This is Thomas's fourth All-WNBA selection, and her third time on the first team.
She's led the Phoenix Mercury to their first WNBA Finals appearance for 2021. It's the third Finals trip in Thomas's career. She has yet to capture her first title, however.
The Mercury are currently down 3-0 to the Aces in the Finals and have long odds to overcome to claim their first championship since 2014. Whatever happens from here on out, AT will be at the center of it, playing with her usual fire and looking to will her team to victory.
Thomas was the only Mercury player chosen for an All-WNBA team this season. Despite being named an All-Star starter, Satou Sabally was not selected for the first or second team. Kahleah Copper, who turned in a strong season but missed a lot of games due to injury, was also not selected. Still, the Phoenix big three has been good enough to knock last year's two finalists out of the playoffs en route to a FInals apperance.
