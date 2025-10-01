How Thomas' Past Finals Experiences Prepare Her For Mercury Run
Alyssa Thomas has been exceptional this season. She played well in the regular season, and she has continued to play at a high level.
Thomas averages 18.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and two steals this postseason. She has had big games, and she even had a triple-double during this time. She had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. With that performance, she became the first player to have a 20-point triple-double during the postseason.
Thomas is back in the Finals, seeking first championship
With the way Thomas has played, it is no surprise that the Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals. She has been great in this time, and now, she is back in the Finals, and is close to winning a championship.
Thomas has made the playoff several times, and when it comes to the Finals, she made it for the first time in 2019. She was playing for the Connecticut Sun at the time, as they acquired her back in 2014. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, but they sent her to the Sun.
Thomas played with Connecticut from 2014 to 2024, and during that 2019 playoff run, she averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.4 steals. The Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks to reach the Finals, and they faced the Washington Mystics.
Washington ended up beating Connecticut, as they beat them 3-2. That was the Mystics' first championship in history. After that, Thomas had to wait a few years before reaching the Finals again. The Sun made it in 2022, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces.
Connecticut defeated the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky to get to that point. They beat the Wings 2-1 and they beat the Sky 3-2. Then, when they met the Aces, Las Vegas beat them 3-1. That series against Las Vegas was special, as Thomas had two postseason triple-doubles in that time. Since then, she has had three more, including the one she had against the Liberty.
Phoenix has worked hard to get to this point, and Thomas' consistency was a major factor. Thomas is going for a championship, and as the old saying goes, the third time is the charm. This could be her moment, and if that does happen, she will add to the Mercury's franchise history.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas' career when you click right here!