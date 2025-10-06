How DeWanna Bonner Set a Historic Mark
DeWanna Bonner is trying to add another championship to her resume, as the Phoenix Mercury are taking on the Las Vegas Aces.
Phoenix is down in the series, as Las Vegas picked up another win in Game 2. They beat the Mercury 91-78 in that game, and before that, they beat Phoenix 89-86.
The Mercury have some work to do if they want to tie and take over the series, and it will take strong performances from players like Bonner.
Bonner starts career on a high note
Bonner has had some successful playoff runs, and her first resulted in a championship. The Mercury won in 2009, which was the year that Bonner made her the All-Rookie Team and she won the Sixth Woman of the Year for the first time. She went on to win it two more times before moving into the starting lineup for the Mercury.
With Bonner's longevity, she has played her share of games. When it comes to the playoffs, she has played a total of 96. In that time, she has averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
The Mercury veterans's 96 playoff games are the most in league history. She has been in the playoffs 15 times, and some of those were with the Mercury, while some were with the Connecticut Sun. She made the playoffs nine times in her first stint with Phoenix, and five times with Connecticut. Then, she returned to her original team, and they are in the Finals.
Bonner knows what it takes to win, and with this being a seven-game series, the Mercury still have a shot at getting back into the series. In that time, Bonner will add to her total in terms of playoff games played.
When it comes to playoff games with the Mercury, Bonner is second on the list. Taurasi played 73 playoff games, while Bonner has played more than 50 with Phoenix.
For now, Bonner is the only active player on the list, but that can eventually change. Mistie Bass and Leilani Mitchell played 17 postseason games, and right now, Kahleah Copper has 11 with the Mercury. She was on the roster last season, and Phoenix played two games in last year's playoffs. Now, she is a part of the Mercury's current playoff run.
Bonner has had an excellent career, and if the Mercury manage to come back, she can play a role in the team making history.
