How Le'coe Willingham Brought the Mercury a Ring
Le'coe Willingham was one of the players on the Phoenix Mercury's 2009 roster. She joined the team in 2008, after starting her career with the Connecticut Sun.
Willingham went undrafted in 2004, but the signed ended up signing her that season. She played with them from 2004 to 2007, and she played limited minutes. When she joined the Mercury, her role increased. She averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.
The following year, she played 34 games, and she started in all of them. She averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist. This was her last season with Phoenix, as she signed with the Seattle Storm in 2010.
During her stint with the Mercury, Willgham had a notable playoff game. It was her best playoff game, and she helped the Mercury pick up a significant win.
Willingham had a 17-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had six rebounds and a steal. Willingham was the Mercury's second-leading scorer, as Diana Taurasi led the team with 21 points. She also had seven rebounds, three assists and a block.
Outside of Taurasi and Willingham, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor had 12 points each. Pondexter also had four rebounds and three assists, while Taylor had four rebounds and four assists.
Mercury move on to WNBA Finals
The Mercury won that game 85-74, and that was the final game of the series. Phoenix won 2-1, and they advanced to the Finals. They went on to beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win it all.
Phoenix started that series with an overtime win over Indiana, as they beat them 120-116. Pondexter and Taylor had 23 points each in that victory. The Fever won the next two games, but The Mercury got back on track, and they won it all.
Willingham played a role in the team's second championship, and her 17-point game helped get them to the WNBA Finals to begin with.
Her best years were with the Mercury, and after winning a championship, and changing teams the following year, she won another. Seattle beat the Atlanta Dream, a team Willingham joined later, as they swept them 3-0.
Willingham had a nice career, and her game against the Sparks was the playoff game that stood out the most.
