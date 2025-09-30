Mercury Reach The Finals, Patiently Wait For Opponent
The Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. This is their first time making it this far since 2021, which was the year they took on the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix met Chicago back in 2014, but they ended up sweeping the Sky. The second time around, Chicago got the best of them and beat them 3-1.
This year's Mercury squad is a talented group, and they have worked hard to get to this point. Now, they are patiently waiting for their opponent.
On the other side of the bracket, the Las Vegas Aces are taking on the Indiana Fever. The series is now tied 2-2, after the Fever beat the Aces 90-83 in the last game. Indiana will not go away, and despite their injuries, they continue to fight for a spot in the WNBA Finals.
As far as that series, it started off with Indiana beat Las Vegas 89-73. The Fever were on the road for that game, and right before that series, they pulled off an upset win over the Atlanta Dream. The banged-up Fever fought their way through that series, and they carried the momentum into their series against Las Vegas.
After that first win against the Aces, Las Vegas bounced back and won the next two. However, Indiana won on their home floor, and now the series will return to Las Vegas for what will be a thrilling Game 5.
Mercury fall to Aces, beat Fever
Phoenix had their share of battles with both of these teams this season. They won their series against Indiana, as they beat them 2-1 during the season. The Fever won the first game, as the Mercury were going through a difficult road trip. The Mercury recovered from that loss, and they won the next two games.
The Mercury struggled against Las Vegas, and after beating them 76-70 in the first meeting, Las Vegas went on to win the next three. The Aces were 3-1 against the Mercury, and some of those came down to the wire.
Phoenix is so close to a championship, and one more opponent stands in their way. Whether it is the Aces or the Fever, the Mercury are in for a challenge. If they beat them, this team will go down in history.
