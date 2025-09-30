Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Reach The Finals, Patiently Wait For Opponent

The Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals, but with the Indiana Fever/Las Vegas Aces series going to a Game 5, they are unsure of who they will face next.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts and his team prepare to play against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts and his team prepare to play against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. This is their first time making it this far since 2021, which was the year they took on the Chicago Sky.

Phoenix met Chicago back in 2014, but they ended up sweeping the Sky. The second time around, Chicago got the best of them and beat them 3-1.

Nate Tibbett
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to his team on the sidelines as they play the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's Mercury squad is a talented group, and they have worked hard to get to this point. Now, they are patiently waiting for their opponent.

Alyssa Thomas
Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On the other side of the bracket, the Las Vegas Aces are taking on the Indiana Fever. The series is now tied 2-2, after the Fever beat the Aces 90-83 in the last game. Indiana will not go away, and despite their injuries, they continue to fight for a spot in the WNBA Finals.

As far as that series, it started off with Indiana beat Las Vegas 89-73. The Fever were on the road for that game, and right before that series, they pulled off an upset win over the Atlanta Dream. The banged-up Fever fought their way through that series, and they carried the momentum into their series against Las Vegas.

After that first win against the Aces, Las Vegas bounced back and won the next two. However, Indiana won on their home floor, and now the series will return to Las Vegas for what will be a thrilling Game 5.

Mercury fall to Aces, beat Fever

Phoenix had their share of battles with both of these teams this season. They won their series against Indiana, as they beat them 2-1 during the season. The Fever won the first game, as the Mercury were going through a difficult road trip. The Mercury recovered from that loss, and they won the next two games.

Kahleah Coppe
Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives on Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury struggled against Las Vegas, and after beating them 76-70 in the first meeting, Las Vegas went on to win the next three. The Aces were 3-1 against the Mercury, and some of those came down to the wire.

Phoenix is so close to a championship, and one more opponent stands in their way. Whether it is the Aces or the Fever, the Mercury are in for a challenge. If they beat them, this team will go down in history.

