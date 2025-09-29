Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Dominate Fourth Quarter, Earn Trip to Finals

The Mercury outscored the Lynx 31-13 in the fourth and earned their first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2021.

Chris Harrison

The Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025.
The Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since 2021, the Phoenix Mercury are back in the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury overcame two double-digit deficits on Sunday night en route to a 3-1 series win against the the heavily favored Minnesota Lynx. This came on the heels of a 20-point comeback in Game 2 that flipped the series on its head.

Phoenix overcame a stellar shooting night from Kayla McBride (31 points, 6-for-11 from three) and 20 points from Courtney Williams thanks to a dominant display in the fourth quarter, when the Mercury outscored the Lynx 31-13.

Season-Changing Win

It was a tough win for Phoenix, even though their opponents were missing both MVP candidate Napheesa Collier (due to injury) and head coach Cheryl Reeve (due to suspension). Phoenix looked disconnected and disjointed at times in the first quarter, and fell behind by double digits to a Lynx team that played with real fire on both ends.

When Phoenix stormed back to tie it up at halftime, it seemed like they would ride that momentum and pick up a win.

The Lynx quickly reminded everyone why they had the league's best record and established yet another double-digit lead. Minnesota led 68-55 at the end of the third and it looked like Phoenix was set to face a dreaded Game 5 on the road.

But Phoenix turned the intensity right back up and locked down a Minnesota offense that finally started to look like it needed its biggest star. Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and DeWanna Bonner were huge in the clutch as Phoenix scored more points than they had in any quarter so far this postseason.

Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner celebratin
Phoenix Mercury teammates Satou Sabally (0) and DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury have now knocked off both of last year's finalists. It's been quite a ride for a team with just two returning players and a second-year head coach that many thought wouldn't even make the playoffs this year. They now finally have the luxury of rest, too, because semifinal series between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces is headed to a decisive Game 5.

Phoenix has shown that at their best, their swarming defense and balanced offense is good enough to beat anyone in the league, no matter how star-studded. And if the big three can keep playing like they have in these last three wins, they have enough to beat whoever they face in the Finals too. The Mercury can now do what few expected them to -- they have a shot at winning the franchise's first championship in 11 years.

