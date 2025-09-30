Why The Mercury's Trio Will Shine In The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury are close to completing their goal, as they defeated the Minnesota Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals. The team worked hard to get this far, and some of their key players were at their best throughout this playoff run.
The Mercury have a tough task ahead of them, as they will face the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever series. That series will have a Game 5, after Indiana avoided elimination with their 90-83 win in the previous game.
Both the Aces and the Fever have had strong playoff runs, and they will give it their all in the final game of the series. Then, whoever wins will take on a hungry Mercury team.
Regardless of who they play, the Mercury will need strong showings once again to ensure that they win the championship. The Mercury have multiple players who can have big games, and they will need them throughout the series. With that said, here are the players to keep an eye on in the WNBA Finals.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas has been one of the league's top players this season, she had a great regular season, and it led to her becoming one of the Peak Performers.
Her success has carried over into the postseason, and she has lead her team to the WNBA Finals. She has played great in this time, and she even had a postseason triple-double early in the team's playoff run. It would not come as a shock if she happens to get another in the next round. Thomas continues to shine, and her team will need her more than ever.
2.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally has played well throughout the postseason, and her performances in the last few games were the exclamation point. She had 20 or more points in the last three games, and she took over at moments the team needed her the most.
Sabally is a special player, and as someone with her share of accolades, she may add a championship to her resume.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is known for her scoring. She has been one of the team's most reliable scorers, and she will carry that into this season. Copper also has a championship, and she won Finals MVP that year. That was the season where the Chicago Sky won their first championship by beating the Mercury.
Phoenix's scoring guard can have big games at any moment, and the Finals are the perfect opportunity for her to shine.
The trio is on a mission, and if they play their game, the championship is theirs.
