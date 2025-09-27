What Was Kahleah Copper's Top Performance This Season?
Kahleah Copper had a strong regular season, despite encountering a few obstacles. She missed the start of the season with a knee injury, but she returned to action in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. She had 11 points in that game, and the Phoenix Mercury won 76-70.
Copper dealt with another injury later on, as she was out for a period due to her hamstring. When she returned from that injury, she went on a tear.
The Mercury guard went on to become one of the team's most consistent scorers, and regardless of how the team was doing, she would be one of the players who scored in double figures. For example, when the Mercury lost to the New York Liberty during the regular season, Copper was the only player outside of Alyssa Thomas who had 10 or more points. Thomas had 20 points in that game, and Copper had 14.
Copper had some great scoring performances this season, but her best was against a Western Conference foe. Phoenix's guard had 33 points against the Dallas Wings in a game that the Mercury ended up losing.
Copper goes off, Mercury fall to Wings
Dallas won that game, as they beat Phoenix 98-89. Copper was the star of the show, but there were two other players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 20 points in what was her return to Dallas. She also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Then, Monique Akoa Makani finished with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Copper's performance in this game was only a few points shy of her career high. Last season, she had a 38-point game against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix won that game, as they beat Atlanta 88-85. There were two other players in double-digit scoring, as Diana Taurasi had 15 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10 points off the bench
Before her 38-point game, Copper had a career high of 37 points, which she had in 2023. That was her last year with the Chicago Sky, and she had a big game against the Aces. However, the Sky ended up losing that game.
The Mercury have a great scorer on their roster, and as time goes on, she continues to be a force on the offensive. end.
