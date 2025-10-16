Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Tibbetts Won Playoff Games

Nate Tibbetts led the Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA Finals, and during the team's playoff run, he added a few postseason wins to his resume.

Davion Moore

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The WNBA season has come to an end, and a champion was crowned. The Las Vegas Aces won their third championship in franchise history, and they faced a team that is no stranger to winning titles themselves. They beat the Phoenix Mercury, who have reached the WNBA Finals six times in their history.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Phoenix reached that point by having a strong regular season and beating two great teams in the postseason. They beat the New York Liberty in their first series, then they beat the Minnesota Lynx to reach the Finals. Those teams are no strangers to winning championships either, as New York won their first in 2024.

The Mercury made it to that point, and Nate Tibbetts, their head coach, lead the way. In his two years with the team, he has helped them reach the playoffs. They made it in 2024 after finishing the season with a record of 19-21. They faced the Lynx in that first round, and they were eliminated.

This year, the Mercury changed things up roster-wise, and Tibbetts led this new-look Mercury team to the Finals. It was a great run for him and the Mercury, and it sets the scene for an even brighter future.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Phoenix picked up some nice wins in this playoff run, and Tibbetts' first postseason win was the team's road win against the Liberty. The Mercury lost the first game of the series, despite being on their home floor. New York won on the road, as they beat Phoenix 76-69.

Mercury regroup, close out series against the Liberty

After that loss, the Mercury beat the Liberty 86-60, and they closed out the series with a 79-73 win. Phoenix picked up wins over the Lynx, as they lost the first game but won the next three.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts yells out to his team as they play the Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas swept Phoenix, so they did not get a chance to get a win in that series. However, there were moments where they were close.

With the team being swept, Tibbetts did notget a chance to add to his postseason win total. He has a record of 5-8 in playoff games, but come next season, he can inch closer to .500 or better.

The Mercury have had great coaches over the years, and Tibbetts will add to his regular-season and postseason win totals in the next few years.

Davion Moore
