Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Kahleah Copper And Others Will Tie The Series

The Phoenix Mercury came up short in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. However, they can tie the series with strong performances from their stars.

Davion Moore

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for a rebound between Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for a rebound between Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury came up short in the first game of the WNBA Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 89-86. The Mercury played well in that game, but performances from players like Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd put the Aces on top. Evans and Loyd combined for 39 points off the bench, and ultimately, their team came out victorious.

Game 2 is today, and the Mercury have a chance to tie the series. If they do, they will head back to Phoenix, where they can potentially take the lead.

Phoenix is on a mission, and winning the second game of this series will come down to the performances of their stars. With that said, here is what to expect from Phoenix's stars.

1.) Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper got going early in Game 1. She had a great first half, as she had 19 points. She finished the game with 21 points, and she was the team's leading scorer.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Copper showed that she can get hot at any moment. She can carry that momentum in the second game, and if the game comes down to the wire, she is someone Phoenix can rely on. Copper is close to winning another championship, and if she explodes like she did in the first half of Game 1, the Mercury have a chance.

2.) Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas continues to shine, as she almost had another triple-double. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She was an assist shy, and if she would have had her 10th dime, she would have had her sixth postseason triple-double.

Alyssa Thoma
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, it would have been her third playoff triple-double against the Aces. She had two back in 2022 when the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is a consistent player, and chances are, she will have another strong performance.

3.) Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally had a nice performance in Game 1, as she finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. She continues to have a great playoff run, and after losing the first game of this series, she will be motivated even more.

Satou Saball
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) looks to shoot against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Sabally and Thomas are chasing their first championship, and if both of them are at their best, the Mercury can win the series.

The Mercury's trio is a powerhouse, and they are ready to do whatever it takes to tie the series.

Please follow us on X to see if Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally shine in the next when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.