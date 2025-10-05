Why Kahleah Copper And Others Will Tie The Series
The Phoenix Mercury came up short in the first game of the WNBA Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 89-86. The Mercury played well in that game, but performances from players like Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd put the Aces on top. Evans and Loyd combined for 39 points off the bench, and ultimately, their team came out victorious.
Game 2 is today, and the Mercury have a chance to tie the series. If they do, they will head back to Phoenix, where they can potentially take the lead.
Phoenix is on a mission, and winning the second game of this series will come down to the performances of their stars. With that said, here is what to expect from Phoenix's stars.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper got going early in Game 1. She had a great first half, as she had 19 points. She finished the game with 21 points, and she was the team's leading scorer.
Copper showed that she can get hot at any moment. She can carry that momentum in the second game, and if the game comes down to the wire, she is someone Phoenix can rely on. Copper is close to winning another championship, and if she explodes like she did in the first half of Game 1, the Mercury have a chance.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to shine, as she almost had another triple-double. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She was an assist shy, and if she would have had her 10th dime, she would have had her sixth postseason triple-double.
Interestingly enough, it would have been her third playoff triple-double against the Aces. She had two back in 2022 when the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is a consistent player, and chances are, she will have another strong performance.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally had a nice performance in Game 1, as she finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. She continues to have a great playoff run, and after losing the first game of this series, she will be motivated even more.
Sabally and Thomas are chasing their first championship, and if both of them are at their best, the Mercury can win the series.
The Mercury's trio is a powerhouse, and they are ready to do whatever it takes to tie the series.
