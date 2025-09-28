Why The Mercury Trio Will Close Out The Series
The Phoenix Mercury have a big game ahead of them. They are hosting the Minnesota Lynx for Game 4, and if they win, they are headed to the WNBA Finals. If not, they are headed to Minnesota for Game 5.
Phoenix is a strong home team, and they have a good shot at ending the series on their home floor. Then, with Napheesa Collier being out, and with Cheryl Reeve being suspended for a game, this is the perfect opportunity for the Mercury.
In order for the Mercury to get the win, they will need strong games from their top players. That begins with Satou Sabally.
1.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally has been great in her last few games, as she had 24 points in the second game and 23 in the third. She is averaging 17.3 points in the postseason, and with the way she is playing, she is bound to have another big game.
Sabally is showing how great she is, and the Mercury may be on the verge of a championship as a result. She is proving that she can lead a team to victory, and in what may be their most important game of the postseason (outside of the Finals), this is her time to shine.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas is having a great playoff run, and she is inching closer to winning her first championship. She has been great all season, and her consistency has career over into the postseason.
In the last game, Thomas finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks. It was a stellar performance, and it showed how important she is to the team. She is playing well, and chances are, she keeps that going in the next game.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is an elite scorer, and when she gets hot, teams have a hard time stopping her. Her performance is the last game served as a reminder. She had 21 points in that game, and she showed how tough the Mercury trio can be when they are playing at their best.
With Game 4 being so important, the Mercury will need a big game from Copper. Chances are, she does just that.
Game 4 is important, and the Mercury trio will do everything they can to reach the WNBA Finals.
