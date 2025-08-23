Season Series Update: Aces Beat Mercury 3-1
The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Aces started off slow, but they have turned things around, as they are on a nine-game winning streak. Phoenix has had a good year all along, despite running into a few obstacles.
Both teams are contenders, and the season series between them featured its share of close battles.
The last game of this series was a bit different, as the Aces beat the Mercury 83-61. The Mercury did not play well in that game, and the Aces capitalized on Phoenix's struggles.
Due to the loss, the Aces won the series 3-1. The series started off with the Mercury beating the Aces 76-70. Phoenix had a nice game overall, as Satou Sabally had 22 points, Sami Whitcomb had 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and Kahleah Copper had 11.
Sabally also had nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Thomas had a double-double, as she also had 13 assists.
Las Vegas played without their star A'ja Wilson in that game, as she was dealing with a concussion. Phoenix took advantage of her absence, and they started the series with a win.
After that, the Aces beat the Mercury 84-81. Wilson was back in that game, and she finished with 26. For the Mercury, Thomas led with 16 points. Phoenix had four players in double figures, but it was not enough to overcome Las Vegas. The series was tied, and in their next meeting, the Aces won another close game.
In the Mercury's final home game before a brief road trip, they hosted the Aces. Las Vegas won that game 86-83, after a turnover hurt Phoenix's chances. Sabally was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 26 points. Phoenix's stars showed up in that game, as Thomas and Copper had 15 and Bonner had 12 off the bench.
Las Vegas wins 3-1
As far as the 83-61 loss, Thomas was Phoenix's leading scorer with 17 points. The Mercury struggled offensively, and in the third quarter of that game, one of their best scorers left with an injury. It was a difficult night for the Mercury, and the Aces kept their streak alive.
The Aces got the best of the Mercury in this series, but Phoenix remains one of the league's top teams. If these teams meet again come playoff time, the Mercury will be ready.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish their other series when you click right here!