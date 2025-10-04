Mercury's Taurasi's Vintage Performance Revisited
Diana Taurasi had some remarkable years with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her back in 2004, and she played her final season in 2024. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
During her career, Taurasi had big games against every opponent. For example, she had big game against the Atlanta Dream, and she made history in the process. She had 42 points, and she reached the 10,000 point mark.
Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, and she had 10,646 points in her career. Taurasi also faced some of the league's defunct teams, and she had strong games against them as well.
In her time, she faced the Charlotte Sting. The Sting were one of the original teams in the league, and they played for some years before folding. Their final season was in 2006, and they finished that year with a record of 11-23. Then, Charlotte officially ended in 2007.
So, while Taurasi did not play many games against them, she still had a chance to face them in her early years. In her first game against them, she finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. Later in the 2004 season, she had 29 points against them.
The Mercury guard has some other nice performances against them, as she had a 27-point game in 2006, and had a 25-point game against them that same year.
Taurasi's 29-point game against them was her best. The Mercury beat the Sting 71-59, and their legendary guard was the team's leading scorer. On top of having 29 points, she also had eight assists and seven rebounds. Phoenix had two other players in double digit scoring, as Anna DeForge had 18 points and Plenette Pierson had 10 points.
In that game, Taurasi showed that she was here to stay. She had strong performances throughout her rookie year, and that game was her season high and for the time being, her career high. It was a strong performance for her, and it was only a glimpse of what was to come.
With the Sting being an Eastern Conference team, Taurasi did not see them often. Regardless, she gave them and their fans a performance to remember. This was one of many games where she showed her scoring abilities, and soon, her performances against other teams will be discussed as well.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her best performances against teams like the Charlotte Sting when you click right here!