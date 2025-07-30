Looking At The Mercury's Dispersal Draft History
In the past, the WNBA held dispersal drafts when teams folded. The league has had teams like the Miami Sol, the Charlotte Sting and others, but the teams no longer exist.
The first dispersal draft was in 2003, and it was due to the Sol and the Portland Fire folding. The Phoenix Mercury picked up different players in these drafts, and in 2003, they drafted Tamicha Jackson.
Jackson played for the Fire, and spent two seasons with them. Before that, she played for the Detroit Shock. Detroit drafted her with the eighth pick of the 2000 WNBA Draft. Jackson played for Phoenix in 2003, and had a brief stint with them in 2006.
In 2004, the Mercury drafted Penny Taylor in the dispersal draft. She was the first pick of that draft, and she played for the Cleveland Rockers.
Taylor became an important player for Phoenix, and she was a member of all three of their championship teams. In her final year with the team, she averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. The Mercury had a good year draft-wise in 2004, as they also drafted Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft.
The next dispersal draft was in 2007. The Mercury had the fifth pick of that draft, as teams were drafting players from the Sting. Phoenix drafted Kelly Mazzante. Mazzante played with the Mercury from 2007 to 2009, which means she won two championships with them.
The league had another draft in 2009, as the legendary Houston Comets folded. The Mercury had the fifth pick of this draft, and they drafted Sequoia Holmes. She played in 15 games but was waived and did not return to the WNBA until 2017, when she played with the San Antonio Stars. Her last stop was the Las Vegas Aces, as the Stars relocated.
After the 2009 draft, there was another the following year. The Sacramento Monarchs folded, and teams selected players from their roster. The Mercury did not have a selection in this draft.
The WNBA grows
Fast forward to the present, the WNBA is expanding. The Golden State Valkyries are in their first season, and they are having a solid year. They are a game below .500. Then, there are other teams coming, as the Fire are coming back, Toronto is getting a team, and so will Cleveland and Detroit.
With the league's popularity growing, they may not have to worry about dispersal drafts and teams folding from now on, but when that did happen, the Mercury made their share of picks.
Please follow us on X to learn more about the Mercury's draft history when you click right here!