What Is The Mercury's Longest Winning Streak In History?
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great moments in history. They have had stretches where they played extremely well, and recently, they won three games in a row. They beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix is no stranger to winning, and their winning ways have led to championships. The Mercury have three championships in their history, and their last one was in 2014.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 29-5. They were nearly unstoppable that year, and did something historic that year.
In the 2014 season, the Mercury went on an amazing run. They won 16 games in a row, and it started with a win over the Minnesota Lynx. On June 15, 2014, the Mercury beat the Lynx 80-72.
Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, and she nearly had a triple-double. She finished the game with 21 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Candice Dupree was not too far behind, as she had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
After their win over the Lynx, Phoenix beat them once again. Their first win was on the road, but they returned home for the next game, and they beat Minnesota 92-79. Brittney Griner was their leading scorer, as she had 27 points. She also had 18 points, two assists and two blocks. Taurasi had another nice game, as she had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Phoenix kept their hot streak going, as they beat the Tulsa Shock twice and the Indiana Fever in their next three games. The streak lived on, and they kept winning until their loss against the Lynx.
Minnesota defeated them 75-67. This was a road game, and of all teams, the team that started the streak was the team to break it.
In that game, Griner led the Mercury with 18 points. She also had five rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.
Cruising to a championship
The Mercury defeated teams like the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks, the Seattle Storm and more during that impressive period. The Lynx beat them, but they started another streak after that. Phoenix won five games before losing to the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix had a remarkable year, and of course, it led to a championship. Their 16-game winning streak set the tone, and it showed how dominant this team was.
