Flashback: Diana Taurasi and Team USA Win Gold
Winning a gold medal is a special achievement, and Team USA is no stranger to winning. The women's basketball has won a gold medal every year since 1996, as players like Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo and others won that year. Then, Team USA's greatness continued from there.
Team USA's last win was in 2024, and they beat France in a close game. They beat France 67-66. This was USA's closest game that year, as they spent most of that time dominating teams.
Their win over France was on Aug. 11, 2024. It was a competitive game, and players like A'ja Wilson helped USA get the win. Wilson finished the game with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
The 2024 Olympic team was especially talented, and featured players like Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Brenna Stewart,Napheesa Collier and more. The Phoenix Mercury were well-represented on this team as well, as Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper were involved. Alyssa Thomas was also on the team, but she was a member of the Connecticut Sun at that time.
For Taurasi, this would be her last time playing in the Olympics. She announced her retirement during the offseason. Team USA's win in 2024 was her sixth gold medal. She made her Olympic debut in 2004, and Team USA dominated in the year's she was with them.
Griner's first time with Team USA was in 2016. As a result, she has three gold medals. The 2024 Olympic games was Copper's first time with the team. So, she has one gold. However, she may get another in future events.
Team USA faces Team WNBA in All-Star Game
Team USA had a chance to warm up before the Olympics, as they faced Team WNBA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Team WNBA featured players like Arike Ogunbowale, Nneka Ogwumike, Allisha Gray, Caitlin Clark and others. That team ended up beating USA, as they beat Taurasi and company 117-109.
That game was special for Mercury players, as the All-Star festivities were held in Phoenix. The city has hosted the All-Star Game in the past, but this one would end up being Taurasi's last appearance.
Team USA added to their illustrious history once the Olympics began, and now, Copper and other stars can add to that legacy. So, it is safe to say that the Mercury will be represented in the Olympics from now on.
