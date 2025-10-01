How Nate Tibbetts Led The Mercury To The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury are heading to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. The first time they made it was in 1998, which was the team's second season. They beat the Cleveland Rockers to get to that point, but they lost to the Houston Comets. Houston won their second championship, and they went on to win two more.
The next time Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals was in 2007. They spent a few years without a playoff appearance, then things quickly changed. They not only reached the Finals, they went on to win it all. That team won the franchise's first championship, and eventually, the Mercury would win two more.
In 2014, the Mercury won their third championship. They had a dominant season, and they ended up facing the Chicago Sky in the Finals. They swept the Sky, and added to the franchise's history.
Phoenix made made it that far in 2021, but that time, they were on the losing side of things. The Sky beat them 3-1.
When it comes to both their last championship and last Finals appearance, the coach that got them there was Sandy Brondello.
Brondello became Phoenix's head coach in 2014. The team finished 29-5 that year, and they won the championship. Brondello coached them for multiple seasons, and she helped them reach the Finals where they lost to Chicago.
After that, she went on to coach the New York Liberty, and she helped them win their first championship. They beat the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 in a competitive series. This year, she led the Liberty to the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Mercury. After that series, the Liberty decided to part ways with her.
Mercury are championship bound
With the Mercury reaching the WNBA Finals this year, Nate Tibbetts is now the first coach since Brondello to get this far. Then, if the Mercury win it all, he will become the fourth coach to do so. He will join Paul Westhead, Corey Gaines and Brondello.
Tibbetts has done well in his time with the Mercury, and with such a talented team, it was only a matter of time before they made it this far. Tibbetts has a chance to make history and lead the Mercury to their fourth championship. With the way the team's stars played in the previous series, this team has a good shot.
