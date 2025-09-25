Mercury's Taurasi And Others Featured On Significant Playoffs List

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury have multiple players in the top 10 of the playoff field goals made list, and their legendary guard holds the top spot.

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025.
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great playoff runs in their time, and as a result, some of their best players are a part of league history.

The Mercury have had players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner, Brittney Griner and others, who have helped them compete against some of the league's top teams. They have also helped them win championships in that time.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks to head coach Vanessa Nygaard during the home opener against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix has had a number of stars, and this season, players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are working towards putting their names in the conversations around these players.

Playoff time is exciting, and with so much action, it is always good to look back at records set by some of the league's greatest players.

Like the regular season records, Mercury players are all over these lists. The one that will be discussed at this time is the field goals made list.

The first player on this list in none other than Taruasi. Taurasi made 489 field goals in the playoffs. She made the playoffs for the first time in 2007, which was the year that the Mercury won their first championship. After that, the Mercury made the playoffs several times over the years, and her last playoff appearance was last year.

Phoenix reached the playoffs after going 19-21 last year, and they were knocked out in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The next player on this list is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner has 427 field goals in the playoffs, and her number continues to rise. She is the only active player in the top three, as Candace Parker is third. Parker had 425 field goals in her time.

As the Mercury continue their playoff journey, she has a shot at getting closer to her former teammate Taurasi.

Another player with Mercury ties is in the top 10, as Brittney Griner is 10th in this area. She has 341 field goals, but she may be on her way out of the top 10. A current Mercury player is right behind her, as Thomas is climbing the list.

Alyssa Thoma
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thomas creeping into the top 10

Thomas has 335 field goals. With the way she is playing, she can pass Griner in Phoenix's next game. Or, if it does not happen in Game 3, she can do it in the following game.

Phoenix has had special players, and in this area, the team is well-represented.

