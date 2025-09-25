Mercury's Taurasi And Others Featured On Significant Playoffs List
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great playoff runs in their time, and as a result, some of their best players are a part of league history.
The Mercury have had players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner, Brittney Griner and others, who have helped them compete against some of the league's top teams. They have also helped them win championships in that time.
Phoenix has had a number of stars, and this season, players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are working towards putting their names in the conversations around these players.
Playoff time is exciting, and with so much action, it is always good to look back at records set by some of the league's greatest players.
Like the regular season records, Mercury players are all over these lists. The one that will be discussed at this time is the field goals made list.
The first player on this list in none other than Taruasi. Taurasi made 489 field goals in the playoffs. She made the playoffs for the first time in 2007, which was the year that the Mercury won their first championship. After that, the Mercury made the playoffs several times over the years, and her last playoff appearance was last year.
Phoenix reached the playoffs after going 19-21 last year, and they were knocked out in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0.
The next player on this list is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner has 427 field goals in the playoffs, and her number continues to rise. She is the only active player in the top three, as Candace Parker is third. Parker had 425 field goals in her time.
As the Mercury continue their playoff journey, she has a shot at getting closer to her former teammate Taurasi.
Another player with Mercury ties is in the top 10, as Brittney Griner is 10th in this area. She has 341 field goals, but she may be on her way out of the top 10. A current Mercury player is right behind her, as Thomas is climbing the list.
Thomas creeping into the top 10
Thomas has 335 field goals. With the way she is playing, she can pass Griner in Phoenix's next game. Or, if it does not happen in Game 3, she can do it in the following game.
Phoenix has had special players, and in this area, the team is well-represented.
