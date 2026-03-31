Le'Coe Willingham Succeeds With The Mercury
Le'coe Willingham had an admirable career, and it all started with the Connecticut Sun. Willingham went undrafted in the 2004 WNBA Draft, but the Sun gave her an opportunity shortly after. She spent four seasons with them, and in her first three seasons, she came off the bench in every game.
In her rookie season, she played 23 games, and she averaged three points and 1.9 rebounds. She played 18 games in her second season, and she played 29 in her third. In her final year with the team, she played 28 games, and she started in five. Then, she joined the Phoenix Mercury, and she had some solid seasons.
In her first season with the Mercury, Willingham's role increased. She played 34 games, and she started in 27 of them. She averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, and while Phoenix missed the playoffs, Willingham and her teammates had a decent year.
After that, the skilled forward averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist. That was a big year for the Mercury, as they won their second championship. Willingham played 34 games, and she was once again a starter.
Willingham and teammates take down West rival
Phoenix's starter had her career high that year, as she had a 26-point game against the Sacramento Monarchs. The Mercury beat them 115-104, and the starters had a phenomenal game.
Diana Taurasi was the star of the show, as she had 31 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks. After Willingham, Cappie Pondexter was next up, and she had 22 points. She also had six rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Temeka Johnson had a nice game, as she finished the game with 13 points, eight assists, three rebounds and a steal. Then, Tangela Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds.
After her seasons with the Mercury, Willingham played with the Seattle Storm, the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. She played all 34 games in her 2011 season with the Storm, and she stayed healthy in her 2013 season with the Dream.
Overall, Willingham had four seasons in which she played every game. Two of them were with the Mercury, and she was a valuable contributor during that time. Willingham was a talented player, and because of her efforts she won two championships.
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Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.