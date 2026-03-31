Le'Coe Willingham Succeeds With The Mercury

Le'coe Willingham had an admirable career, and it all started with the Connecticut Sun. Willingham went undrafted in the 2004 WNBA Draft, but the Sun gave her an opportunity shortly after. She spent four seasons with them, and in her first three seasons, she came off the bench in every game.

In her rookie season, she played 23 games, and she averaged three points and 1.9 rebounds. She played 18 games in her second season, and she played 29 in her third. In her final year with the team, she played 28 games, and she started in five. Then, she joined the Phoenix Mercury , and she had some solid seasons.

Sep 13, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Sky forward Le'coe Willingham (43) battles for the ball with Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Sky 86-77. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In her first season with the Mercury, Willingham's role increased. She played 34 games, and she started in 27 of them. She averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, and while Phoenix missed the playoffs, Willingham and her teammates had a decent year.

After that, the skilled forward averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist. That was a big year for the Mercury, as they won their second championship. Willingham played 34 games, and she was once again a starter.

Sep 17 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) puts up a shot against Seattle Storm forward Le'coe Willingham (34) during the first half at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Willingham and teammates take down West rival

Phoenix's starter had her career high that year, as she had a 26-point game against the Sacramento Monarchs. The Mercury beat them 115-104, and the starters had a phenomenal game.

Aug 20, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Storm forward Le'coe Willingham (34) reacts on the court while playing the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi was the star of the show, as she had 31 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks. After Willingham, Cappie Pondexter was next up, and she had 22 points. She also had six rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Temeka Johnson had a nice game, as she finished the game with 13 points, eight assists, three rebounds and a steal. Then, Tangela Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds.

After her seasons with the Mercury, Willingham played with the Seattle Storm, the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. She played all 34 games in her 2011 season with the Storm, and she stayed healthy in her 2013 season with the Dream.

Overall, Willingham had four seasons in which she played every game. Two of them were with the Mercury, and she was a valuable contributor during that time. Willingham was a talented player, and because of her efforts she won two championships.

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