Phoenix Mercury Great Diana Taurasi Remains A Part Of Special Group

The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships, and two players have won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Phoenix's first championship was in 2007, and Cappie Pondexter won Finals MVP. The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock, and they stopped the Shock from repeating.

June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Cappie Pondexter (23) looks on before shooting a free throw in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In 2009, the Mercury won another one, and they beat the Indiana Fever. Diana Taurasi won the award, and she also won the regular season MVP. It takes a special player to win MVP, and when someone leads their team to a championship, it is even better.

Recently, A'ja Wilson did it, and she helped the Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury. She had a strong regular season, and her play during the postseason led to the team's third championship.

Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In 2018, Breanna Stewart achieved the feat, as she won MVP after an impressive regular season, and she helped the Seattle Storm win their third championship.

The previous year, Sylvia Fowles took home both awards, and the Minnesota Lynx won their fourth championship. They beat the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks to win it all.

Taurasi wins another Finals MVP

Taurasi won Finals MVP in 2014, as the Mercury beat the Chicago Sky. That was a special year for the team, as they finished that period with a record of 29-5. Their All-Star guard helped them win it all, and while she won Finals MVP, Maya Moore won the regular season award.

Diana Taurasi celebrates a 3-pointer during a 2007 WNBA Finals game against the Detroit Shock. The Phoenix Mercury won the series and Taurasi won her first WNBA championship. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lauren Jackson won both awards in 2010, as the Storm beat the Atlanta Dream to win it all. Years prior, Lisa Leslie won both awards, and the Sparks beat the Charlotte Sting. The Sparks had their first championship, and they went on to win in 2002 and 2016.

In the WNBA's first two seasons, Cynthia Cooper won both awards, as the Houston Comets beat the New York Liberty in 1997, and they beat the Mercury in 1998. The Comets won four championships in a row, and Cooper won Finals MVP each year. However, she won the regular season MVP during the first two runs, but Yolanda Griffith and Sheryl Swoopes after that.

Phoenix's star is a part of a special group, as seven players have won both MVPs in the same year. That is a special achievement, and it takes a legendary player to do it. Taurasi has several accolades, and winning both awards shows how skilled she was.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Finals MVP and any Mercury players who won it when you click right here!