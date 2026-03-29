Mercury And More Prepare For Upcoming Expansion Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have a busy year ahead of them. They will face old foes, but they will also meet two teams entering the league. The Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo will be in action this year, and before the season starts, both teams will be involved with an expansion draft.
Expansion drafts are nothing new, and one happened before the 2025 season. The Golden State Valkyries made their debut, and they had a successful season. They made the playoffs, and their coach took home the prestigious Coach of the Year award.
Before Golden State's draft, the last expansion draft took place in 2008, and that was the year the Atlanta Dream entered the league. The Dream selected players such as Carla Thomas, Érika de Souza and Ann Strother. They also drafted Jennifer Lacy, who was with the Mercury at that time.
Soon, the new teams will add their players, as the latest draft will take place on April 3. The Tempo won a coin toss, and Sandy Brondello's new team will pick sixth in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The Fire will have the first pick in the expansion draft.
New Year, Same Process
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out, and when it comes to teams like the Mercury, they are used to this. Phoenix is one of the WNBA's original teams, and the league has evolved over the years.
The league added new teams for the first time in 1998, and the Detroit Shock and the Washington Mystics made their debut. The Mercury lost Tara Williams, and she went to the Shock.
In 1999, the Minnesota Lynx and the Orlando Miracle entered the league, and Brandy Reed went to the Lynx. She had an impressive season with them, and after that, she returned to Phoenix and became an All-Star.
Phoenix has lost its share of players through expansion drafts, and this year will be the same. It is a process, and all established teams go through it. These new teams are trying to get going, and building a decent roster through the draft is a great way to get started. It worked well for the Valkyries, and the same may happen for the Fire and the Tempo.
The expansion draft is approaching, and soon, those two, new teams will prepare for their future.
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Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.