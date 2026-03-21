Lexi Held Helps The Mercury Win In Her First Season
The Phoenix Mercury added some talented rookies, and one of them was Lexi Held. Held went undrafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft, but eventually, she made her way to Phoenix.
Held and the other rookies received a great opportunity, and all of them had a chance to showcase their skills at some point in the season.
In Held's case, she had a chance right away, as she had a solid game against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury hosted the Storm in their first game of the season, and they won in a blowout. Phoenix's new stars led the way, as Satou Sabally had 27 points and Alyssa Thomas had 20.
Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Held had 11 points off the bench. The rookie also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. That was just the beginning for Held, and in the second month of the season, she went on a tear.
The rookie had 16 points against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had three assists, three steals, a rebound and a block in the process. The Lynx beat the Mercury 88-65, but Held's performance was one of the positives.
Held has major game against Western Conference rival
After that game, Held and her teammates faced the Golden State Valkyries, and she had her career high. Held finished the game with 24 points, and she also had two assists and a steal. The rookie had an excellent game, and the Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures.
Sabally had a good game, as she had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury had their sixth win, and the rookie made it happen.
Held had three more games of 10 or more points that month, and she did it against the Storm, the Dallas Wing and the Connecticut Sun. She had 14 points against the Sun, and she also had two rebounds and two steals. That was the last time she scored 10 or more points that season, and she helped her team get the win.
The Mercury beat the Sun 83-75, and Held was one of five players who scored in double figures. Held had a good year, and during that time, she had six games where she scored in double figures. Now, with the 2026 season a few months away, Held will have a chance to pick up where she left off.
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