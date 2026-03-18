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Mercury Star Satou Sabally Raises Awareness With Social Media Post

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally made a special post recently, and it caught the attention of everyone tied to the WNBA.

Davion Moore

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally sits court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally sits court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team last season. The team acquired her in a deal, and before that, she was one of the Dallas Wings' stars.

Sabally is a skilled player, and she played a major role in the Mercury's success. She helped them finish the season with a record of 27-17, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals.

Satou Saball
Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The All-Star forward has established herself in Phoenix, and if she remains with the team, she can leave her mark.

Recently, Sabally did something off the court, and she posted about it on social media. The Mercury star shaved her head, and she did it for a great reason. She did it for Alopecia awareness.

Sabally posted several pictures with a caption that simply said "#alopeciawareness."

Sabally's teammates and others show their support

The post received lots of love, as both teammates and opposing players showed support. Lexie Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever, said the Mercury star was "beautiful inside and out."

Brittney Sykes, who plays for the Seattle Storm, left a comment, and she gave the All-Star props for her decision.

"S/o to your bravery and vulnerability. You're so dope Sa." Sykes wrote.

Then, others like DeWanna Bonner, Kalani Brown, Kathryn Westbeld and others showed her love in the comments. So many people tied to the WNBA and women's basketball commented, and in some cases, fans talked about their own experiences.

Sabally's gesture is special, and it caught the attention of several people. It was a great way to bring awareness, and seeing the support was even better.

At this moment, the Mercury star is getting ready for the season, as she and the Mercury have some unfinished business. They went on an excellent playoff run, as they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Then, they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, and they came up short.

Satou Sabally and Kahleah Coppe
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Satou Sabally (0) react after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Las Vegas won its third championship after sweeping Phoenix, and A'ja Wilson was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Sabally played well in that series, but a concussion kept her out of the final game.

The Mercury have the talent, and if everyone returns, they will be a contender once again. Then, if Sabally has another strong season, Phoenix has a good shot at winning.

Sabally is a special player, and as her post shows, she is doing impactful things on and off the court.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.