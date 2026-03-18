Mercury Star Satou Sabally Raises Awareness With Social Media Post
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team last season. The team acquired her in a deal, and before that, she was one of the Dallas Wings' stars.
Sabally is a skilled player, and she played a major role in the Mercury's success. She helped them finish the season with a record of 27-17, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals.
The All-Star forward has established herself in Phoenix, and if she remains with the team, she can leave her mark.
Recently, Sabally did something off the court, and she posted about it on social media. The Mercury star shaved her head, and she did it for a great reason. She did it for Alopecia awareness.
Sabally posted several pictures with a caption that simply said "#alopeciawareness."
Sabally's teammates and others show their support
The post received lots of love, as both teammates and opposing players showed support. Lexie Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever, said the Mercury star was "beautiful inside and out."
Brittney Sykes, who plays for the Seattle Storm, left a comment, and she gave the All-Star props for her decision.
"S/o to your bravery and vulnerability. You're so dope Sa." Sykes wrote.
Then, others like DeWanna Bonner, Kalani Brown, Kathryn Westbeld and others showed her love in the comments. So many people tied to the WNBA and women's basketball commented, and in some cases, fans talked about their own experiences.
Sabally's gesture is special, and it caught the attention of several people. It was a great way to bring awareness, and seeing the support was even better.
At this moment, the Mercury star is getting ready for the season, as she and the Mercury have some unfinished business. They went on an excellent playoff run, as they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Then, they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, and they came up short.
Las Vegas won its third championship after sweeping Phoenix, and A'ja Wilson was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Sabally played well in that series, but a concussion kept her out of the final game.
The Mercury have the talent, and if everyone returns, they will be a contender once again. Then, if Sabally has another strong season, Phoenix has a good shot at winning.
Sabally is a special player, and as her post shows, she is doing impactful things on and off the court.
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