Looking At Amy Atwell's Time With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury's 2024 season went well, and they finished only two games under .500. They had a record of 19-21, which was a significant jump from the previous year. They finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31, and they made moves to prepare for 2024.
They brought in a big name in Kahleah Copper, and they added some more players like Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen, Natasha Mack, Amy Atwell and others. These players went different paths, but they played for the Mercury during the season and they contributed. In Mack's case, she played for the team this year, and she averaged 5.8 rebounds. She also averaged 4.7 points.
Out of all those players, the one that will be highlighted this time around is Atwell. Atwell started her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, who drafted her in third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft. She played four games with the Sparks, and she was later waived.
After that, she was playing in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) and the NBL1 South, and in that time, she piled up her share of accolades. She was the NBL1 Grand Final MVP in 2023, and she helped her team win the NBL1 National championship the same year.
Atwell joins the Mercury
Atwell did not appear in the WNBA at all in 2023, but she returned to the league in 2024. She signed a deal with the Mercury, and it was an interesting journey. Atwell played six games with them, and she averaged 2.5 points, a rebound and an assist.
When the Mercury first signed her, they brought her in on a training camp deal. They waived her later on, but they brought her back on a seven-day contract. She signed another one with the Mercury after that, and they signed her for the rest of the season after that. Her experience was similar to what Kiana Williams went through this year.
Atwell also signed a training camp deal with the Mercury this year, but they waived her shortly after. Later this year, she re-signed with the Perth Lynx of the WNBL for the 2025-26 season.
While the guard's time with Phoenix was brief, she was still a part of their roster. She was with the team as they were trying to secure a playoff spot, and she even checked in during one of their postseason games. The Mercury did well that year, and Atwell was with them in their journey.
