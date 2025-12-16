Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Angel Robinson's Time With Phoenix

Angel Robinson spent two years with the Phoenix Mercury, and she had her career high during that time.

Davion Moore

Jan 31, 2010; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Angel Robinson (33) is guarded by Auburn Tigers center KeKe Carrier (33) during the first half at Beard Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2010; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Angel Robinson (33) is guarded by Auburn Tigers center KeKe Carrier (33) during the first half at Beard Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of players over the years, and many of them have had unique journeys. Some of them were drafted by the Mercury, some signed with them at some point or Phoenix acquired them in a trade.

Regardless of how a player got there, they are still a part of the team's history.

Angel Robinso
Mar. 20 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Georgia forward Angel Robinson (33) shoots a free throw in the second half in the first round of the 2010 NCAA womens basketball tournament against Tulane at the Wells Fargo Arena. Georgia won 64-59. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury won a championship in 2014, and after that, they remained a playoff team. However, they were knocked out at different points. During that time, the Mercury added new faces, and in 2017, Angel Robinson was one of them.

Robinson was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks back in 2010, but she did not play for them. They waived her later that month, and she did not appear that season. The following year, she signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics. It was still a few years before she made her league debut, and she played for the Seattle Storm.

In her season with the Storm, she averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. She played 25 games with Seattle, and she started in one of them.

Angel Robinso
Jan 31, 2010; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Angel Robinson shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Chantel Hilliard (23) during the first half at Beard Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Robinson joins the Mercury

Robinson did not play in 2015, as she was playing for Montenegro's national team. Eventually, she was traded to the Mercury, as the Storm sent her to Phoenix in exchange for Noelle Quinn. Robinson played for Phoenix in the 2017 season and averaged 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Phoenix's new addition played 15 games that season, and she started in eight of them. She also had her career high that season, as she had 14 points against the Mystics. She also had four rebounds and a block.

The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points in that game. Diana Taurasi was the leader with 16 points, and she had four assists and three rebounds. Yvonne Turner had 15 points, an assist and a steal off the bench. Then, Monique Currie had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Angel Robinso
December 1, 2009; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Angel Robinson (33) scores past a Alabama Birmingham Blazers defender in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia defeated Alabama Birmingham 71-42. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In her second season with the Mercury, Robinson averaged three rebounds. She also averaged 2.3 points. She played 24 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14 in Robinson's final WNBA season.

Robinson's journey did not begin right away, but when she got started, she had some solid moments.

Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Angel Robinson when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.