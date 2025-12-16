Looking At Angel Robinson's Time With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of players over the years, and many of them have had unique journeys. Some of them were drafted by the Mercury, some signed with them at some point or Phoenix acquired them in a trade.
Regardless of how a player got there, they are still a part of the team's history.
The Mercury won a championship in 2014, and after that, they remained a playoff team. However, they were knocked out at different points. During that time, the Mercury added new faces, and in 2017, Angel Robinson was one of them.
Robinson was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks back in 2010, but she did not play for them. They waived her later that month, and she did not appear that season. The following year, she signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics. It was still a few years before she made her league debut, and she played for the Seattle Storm.
In her season with the Storm, she averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. She played 25 games with Seattle, and she started in one of them.
Robinson joins the Mercury
Robinson did not play in 2015, as she was playing for Montenegro's national team. Eventually, she was traded to the Mercury, as the Storm sent her to Phoenix in exchange for Noelle Quinn. Robinson played for Phoenix in the 2017 season and averaged 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Phoenix's new addition played 15 games that season, and she started in eight of them. She also had her career high that season, as she had 14 points against the Mystics. She also had four rebounds and a block.
The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points in that game. Diana Taurasi was the leader with 16 points, and she had four assists and three rebounds. Yvonne Turner had 15 points, an assist and a steal off the bench. Then, Monique Currie had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
In her second season with the Mercury, Robinson averaged three rebounds. She also averaged 2.3 points. She played 24 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14 in Robinson's final WNBA season.
Robinson's journey did not begin right away, but when she got started, she had some solid moments.
