Looking At The Careers Of Phoenix's 2007 Picks
The 2007 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They won a championship in what was the franchise's second time in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury reached the Finals for the first time in 1998, but they lost to the Houston Comets. This time around, Phoenix won it all after beating the Detroit Shock.
The Mercury were building something special, as they drafted players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter before winning a title. They drafted Taurasi in 2004, and they drafted Pondexter in 2006.
Both of those guards played a huge role in the team's success. The addition of Taurasi and Pondexter proved that rebuilding takes time, and with the right pieces, a team can succeed. Taurasi was the first pick of her draft, and that was the first time Phoenix received the No. 1 pick.
Mercury make big move during the draft
Phoenix received the first pick in 2007, and they drafted Lindsey Harding. Then, they had three more picks, and they drafted Tyresa Smith, Leah Rush and Emily Westerberg. This was a unique draft for Phoenix, as they made a big move after drafting Harding.
The Mercury traded Harding, and they received Tangela Smith in return. Smith was a veteran, as she started her career back in 1998. She was a second-round pick of that year's draft, and she was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs.
Harding went on to have a successful career, and she played for multiple teams before playing for Phoenix. She started that season with the New York Liberty, but she was waived. The Mercury signed her shortly after.
Phoenix's guard had her career high during her time with the Washington Mystics. She had 33 points in her team's win over the Indiana Fever. Washington had another player who scored at least 10 points, as Nakia Sanford had 11 points off the bench.
As far as Phoenix's other picks, they had different journeys. Smith was their second-round pick, and she played a game with the Shock. Rush played two games with the Chicago Sky in 2008. Westerberg was drafted by Phoenix, but she did not play in the league after that.
The 2007 draft was one of the Mercury's most unique. However, things were getting ready to change for them, and by the end of that season, the team made history.
