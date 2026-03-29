Looking At The 2004 Mercury Coaching Staff

Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had several people tied to their franchise. It goes beyond players, as some people have held positions such as general manager. Basketball legends like Cheryl Miller, Ann Meyers Drysdale and others held that position at some point in the franchise's history. Today, Nick U'Ren is the general manager, and he has made some big moves in his time.

Some people have coached the Mercury, as Miller, Paul Westhead and more helped the team succeed. In some cases, people joined the team as an assistant coach.

Nov 20, 2013; Hartford, CT, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nate Tibbetts is currently Phoenix's head coach, and his staff includes Kristi Toliver, Michael Joiner and Megan Vogel. Years ago, Carrie Graf coached the Mercury, and she coached the team during a pivotal time.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts yells out to his team as they play the Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graf took on the role in 2004, and that was after Phoenix finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26. The Mercury went in a different direction, and Graf led the way. When it came to her staff, she had some respectable names.

Mercury draft pick joins coaching staff

For starters, Lisa Harrison was involved, as she retired during that time. Before that, she played with the Mercury from 1999 to 2003. She had some nice seasons with them, and she had her best season in 2002. She averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.

Harrison was on the sidelines for the Mercury in Graf's first season, and Phoenix's third-round draft pick returned to the court the following year. She played 27 games that season, and she started in two.

Jul 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A rack of WNBA basketballs before tipoff of the Los Angeles Sparks - Connecticut Sun game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Outside of Harrison, Graf's staff included Brian Agler and Cedric Ceballos. Agler was an established coach by then, as he coached Kansas State. Then, he held the role for teams such as the Columbus Quest of the American Basketball League (ABL) and the Minnesota Lynx. He came to Phoenix, and after that season, he was involved with the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Seattle Storm and more.

Ceballos had ties to Phoenix, as he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1990. He was a second-round pick, and he spent his first four seasons with them. In his final season with the Suns, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.

The second-round pick returned a few years later, but he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers before that. Then, he played for teams like the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons.

Graf's staff was stacked, and that ended up being an important season for Phoenix. That was the year that the franchise drafted Diana Taurasi, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17. That year paved the way for Phoenix's playoff journey, and in due time, the Mercury became champions. Graf was not there by then, but her seasons with the team set the tone.

Having the right coaching staff is key, and in most cases, it takes the team far.

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