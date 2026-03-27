Remembering Ann Meyers Drysdale's Contributions To The Mercury

Ann Meyers Drysdale had quite the career. She was a star at UCLA, and in her first season, she averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. Those are excellent stats, and she continued to play a high level in her remaining years.

Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Indianapolis. | HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In her four years, Meyers Drysdale averaged 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 4.2 steals and a block. She played 97 games, and she scored a total of 1,685 points. She accomplished many things in her career, and years later, she helped the Phoenix Mercury win.

Phoenix Mercury general manager and vice president Ann Meyers Drysdale talks to head coach Vanessa Nygaard before playing the Las Vegas Aces at Footprint Center on Jun 21, 2023. Nygaard was fired several days later. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meyers Drysdale is a Mercury legend in her own right, and recently, she celebrated her birthday. A few days earlier, someone else with Phoenix ties celebrated her birthday, as their center, Kalani Brown, became a year wiser.

When it comes to Meyers Drysdale's contributions to the Mercury, it goes back to 2007. She became their general manager after Seth Sulka held the position for a few years. Before Sulka, Cheryl Miller was the general manager, and she held that position while she was coaching.

Mercury make the playoffs, make history in the process

The Mercury were trying to return to the playoffs, and in 2007, it finally happened. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and they not only went on an impressive playoff run, but they also won it all. They had their first championship, and players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter made it happen. The Mercury had a great group, and Meyers Drysdale's time as general manager got off to a great start.

After winning it all, the Mercury failed to repeat. They missed the playoffs, but that was short-lived. They returned in 2009, and they resulted in another championship. Phoenix defeated the Detroit Shock the first time around, and the second time, Taurasi and her teammates beat the Indiana Fever.

The team continued to succeed, and Meyers Drysdale held ther role for a few more seasons. Then, Corey Gaines took on the position, and he held it for a period of time.

Nov 1, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Ann Meyers Drysdale arrives on the red carpet for the 50th Annual Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Phoenician Resort. Ann Meyers Drysdale, the former basketball player and sportscaster was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic News Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Dinner | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meyers Drysdale won medals with Team USA, she played in the Women's Professional Basketball League and she even signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers. She became the first woman to sign a deal with an NBA team, but she did not make the final team. She did all of that as a player, and as her time with the Mercury shows, she did great things off the court as well. Meyers Drysdale is a Mercury legend, and she deserves to be celebrated.

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