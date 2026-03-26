Mercury's Stars Facilitate, Have Exceptional Season

The 2021 season was a great year for the Phoenix Mercury , and it led to the franchise's fifth WNBA Finals appearance. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they beat the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces to get to that point.

Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky came out victorious. They beat the Mercury 3-1, and they won their first championship in history. The Mercury played well as a team that year, and their passing helped them go as far as they did.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury players look on during the second half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Mercury All-Star guard leads the way, dishes to fellow stars

The Mercury dished out 629 assists that year, and Skylar Diggins was the leader by far. She had a total of 168 assists, and her season high was against the Aces. She had 11 assists in that game, and she was one of three players who scored in double figures. Brittney Griner was the leading scorer, and she had a double-double of her own. The center had 27 points and she grabbed 11 rebounds.

Diggins had 16 points in that game, and Shey Peddy had 12 points off the bench. Griner was second in assists that year, and she had 80 assists. She had her best performance against the Liberty. She had six assists in Phoenix's road win, and she contributed in different areas.

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots the ball against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Phoenix's center had 26 points, nine rebounds and a block. Then players like Diggins, Taurasi and Brianna Turner had strong performances as well.

Peddy and Taurasi both had 79 assists that year, and Peddy's season was in a game against the Storm. She had seven assists in that loss, and the Storm picked up their 16th win of the season.

Taurasi's season high was against the Liberty, and it was the same game in which Griner had her season high.

Kia Nurse and Turner both had 56 assists, and Nurse's best game was against the Storm . She had five assists, and she helped out in other areas. Turner had six assists against the Sky, and the Mercury won that game by three points

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center/forward Astou Ndour-Fall (45) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Mercury had a notable season, and they added to the franchise's history. They did not win, but they showed that they were a contending team. The trio of Diggins, Griner and Taurasi was doing great things, and the following year, Phoenix encountered an unfortunate obstacle.

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